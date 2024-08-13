Eyenovia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5% for mydriasis, clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% for postsurgical inflammation and pain, and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product for pediatric progressive myopia and dry eye as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, which is being held on Thursday, August 15th.
Management’s pre-recorded company presentation can be accessed on-demand beginning at 7:00 am EDT on the day of the conference.
For additional information, or to register for the conference, please click here. To arrange a virtual 1x1 meeting with Eyenovia management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.
PLEASE GO TO MYDCOMBI.COM FOR IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for MYDCOMBI™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5%
PLEASE GO TO CLOBETASOLBID.COM FOR IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for Clobetasol Proprionate Ophthalmic Suspension 0.05%
About Eyenovia, Inc.
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05% to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery, which was approved by the FDA on March 4, 2024.
Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of MicroPine for pediatric progressive myopia (partnered with Arctic Vision in China and South Korea).
For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.
The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.
