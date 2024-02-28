SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Exscientia to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March - February 28, 2024

February 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March.

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2:10 p.m. EST (7:10 p.m. GMT) in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. EDT (5:05 p.m. GMT) in Miami, Florida
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum. Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. EDT (6:15 p.m. GMT), virtual

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website, under the “Investors & Media” section at www.investors.exscientia.ai. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients. For more information visit us on www.exscientia.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @ex-scientia and X @exscientiaAI.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Sara Sherman / Chinedu Okeke
investors@exscientia.ai

Media Contact:
Oliver Stohlmann
media@exscientia.ai

Source: Exscientia plc

Events Europe Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac