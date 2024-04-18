Evolent To Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 9, 2024

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) today announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.
Company to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference found on Evolent’s investor relations website, https://ir.evolenthealth.com.
Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the “Evolent call” 15 minutes prior to the call.
An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent’s investor relations website for 90 days after the call.
Upcoming Investor Events
Additionally, the company announced that its executive management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.
A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available, if applicable, on the investor relations section of Evolent’s website, unless otherwise noted below.
About Evolent
