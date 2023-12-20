SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Every move you make: Biopharma industry under heavy scrutiny

December 20, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen

On this episode of the Weekly: Biden administration puts pressure on the biopharma industry; renewed interest in psychedelics after MindMed announces LSD-based candidate meets primary endpoint; bluebird changes its tune.

Biden administration flexes regulatory muscles, putting pressure on the biopharma industry over ⁠‘price gouging’⁠ and invoking ⁠march-in rights;⁠ meanwhile ⁠Sanofi⁠ throws in towel over threat of injunction

Renewed interest in psychedelics after ⁠MindMed’s Phase IIb trial⁠ of its LSD-based candidate meets primary endpoint in patients with generalized anxiety disorder.

Bluebird bio changes its tune, signing an ⁠‘outcomes- based’⁠ agreement with commercial payer, and ⁠Pfizer struggles⁠ continue.

BioSpace’s Lori Ellis, Greg Slabdodkin and Tyler Patchen discuss.

And that’s a wrap on 2023! We’ll see you in the New Year.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Clinical research Phase II Regulatory Podcasts The Weekly Denatured
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen is a freelance writer based in Alabama. He was formerly staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tpatchen94@gmail.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
Approvals
Travere Wins Full FDA Approval for IgAN Treatment Filspari
September 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Diabetes
Lilly Gains Ground on Novo With Positive Phase III Readouts for Weekly Insulin
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Obesity
Amgen Plans Phase III Program for Next-Gen Obesity Drug Targeting Liver and Kidney Diseases
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
UK’s MHRA Finds No Risk of Suicidal Ideation, Self-Harm With GLP-1 Drugs
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac