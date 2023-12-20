Every move you make: Biopharma industry under heavy scrutiny

Biden administration flexes regulatory muscles, putting pressure on the biopharma industry over ⁠‘price gouging’⁠ and invoking ⁠march-in rights;⁠ meanwhile ⁠Sanofi⁠ throws in towel over threat of injunction

Renewed interest in psychedelics after ⁠MindMed’s Phase IIb trial⁠ of its LSD-based candidate meets primary endpoint in patients with generalized anxiety disorder.

Bluebird bio changes its tune, signing an ⁠‘outcomes- based’⁠ agreement with commercial payer, and ⁠Pfizer struggles⁠ continue.

BioSpace’s Lori Ellis, Greg Slabdodkin and Tyler Patchen discuss.

And that’s a wrap on 2023! We’ll see you in the New Year.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

