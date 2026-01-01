Eric Celidonio’s career spans nearly 30 years, beginning in research and development and manufacturing roles at Bayer and Pfizer before transitioning into recruiting and executive search. He has had leadership positions in talent acquisition at companies such as Merck KGaA and Moderna, where he built and scaled recruiting teams and advised executive leadership on business-critical hiring decisions.

Celidonio is the founder and senior managing partner of Sci.bio, a search and staffing firm operating at the intersection of science, medicine and business. Sci.bio is recognized for delivering impactful scientific, clinical and technical leadership into roles that have materially advanced client programs and has supported critical business objectives for scores of biopharma and medical device organizations.

