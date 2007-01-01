Leslie Loveless draws upon more than 25 years of healthcare and life sciences industry and executive search experience in her role at Slone Partners. She joined the firm in 2007, became chief operating officer in 2014 and chief executive officer in 2016. She also serves as managing partner.

At Slone Partners, Loveless acts as leader of the organization and head of the executive search and client development teams. Her involvement with clients and candidates enables her to understand the key motivations of each. As CEO, Loveless’ focus extends to cultivating new business partnerships and expanding relationships with existing clients through strategic support by sharing real-time market intelligence, compensation benchmarking insights and evolving talent trends that inform leadership decisions beyond the search itself.

Dedicated and results-driven, Loveless assists Slone Partners’ clients in establishing clear objectives and developing customized hiring strategies to meet their unique recruitment needs. Her thorough knowledge and understanding of life sciences, healthcare and business give her the ability to deliver exceptional counsel to clients and keep Slone Partners on the leading edge of the industry.

Prior to becoming CEO and managing partner at Slone Partners, Loveless had a successful career in healthcare sales. She used her background in education as national sales trainer with Quest Diagnostics and later director of training and development for AmeriPath.

Early in her career, Loveless spent more than five years as an educator where she honed effective communication skills and a passion for helping others realize their full potential. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Indiana State University and from Butler University with honors, earning a Master of Arts in English.

