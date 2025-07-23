SUBSCRIBE
Ovid Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference

July 23, 2025 
NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need, announced today that the Company’s management will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held on July 29-30, 2025.

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; OV350, OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Investor Relations
Victoria Fort
202-361-0445
VFort@ovidrx.com


