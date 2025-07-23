Join Calidi Biotherapeutics’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on July 24

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Calidi” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CLDI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on July 24, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Calidi’s CEO, Eric Poma, Ph.D. Attendees will gain insights into Calidi’s pioneering approach to precision genetic medicine, enabled by its proprietary RedTail™ platform—an engineered, systemically delivered viral therapy designed to reach metastatic and difficult-to-treat tumors. The platform cloaks potent genetic payloads, such as IL-15 superagonist, within a human-derived envelope, allowing the virus to evade immune detection and circulate throughout the body. Preclinical data showcased at AACR and ASCO demonstrated that a single dose of Calidi’s lead candidate, CLD-401, not only eliminated metastatic tumors but also primed immune memory, offering the potential to prevent recurrence. With its scalable, non-integrating viral backbone and ability to deliver multiple genetic payloads, RedTail positions Calidi to address a vast oncology market projected to exceed $560 billion by 2033. The company is advancing toward IND filing, while exploring strategic pharma partnerships to support global commercialization. Calidi’s capital-efficient business model, strengthened balance sheet, and next-generation pipeline targeting both cancer and autoimmune diseases highlight its strong potential to deliver value to shareholders.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CLDI/83183638975

Questions can be pre-submitted to CLDI@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies that can deliver genetic medicines to sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform represents a decade of development and expertise in designing viral vectors that can evade immune detection allowing for systemic delivery and distal sites of disease in oncology and, potentially, other indications. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.

The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

