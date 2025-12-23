ALK – Financial calendar for the 2026 financial year

2026 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B):

23 January 2026: Silent period

20 February 2026: Annual report 2025

16 March 2026 at 4.00 p.m.: Annual General Meeting



Written requests to have specific business

transacted at the AGM will be included in the

agenda if received by the company on

30 January 2026 at the latest

(may be emailed to investor@alk.net)





7 April 2026: Silent period

5 May 2026: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2026

23 July 2026: Silent period

20 August 2026: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2026

21 October 2026: Silent period

18 November 2026: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2026

