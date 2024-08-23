SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 23, 2024 | 
DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, announced today that the Company will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City.

The Company’s presentation by Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will be available on demand commencing on September 9, 2024, at 7am ET.

Investors can access the presentation here.

To schedule an in-person 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact Corporate Access at H.C. Wainwright.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has five commercial rare disease products: ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.

