Sarah Klein Brings Executive Leadership and Community Engagement Expertise to Lead New Department of Engagement

BOWIE, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation has established a new Department of Engagement under the leadership of Sarah Klein as chief engagement officer. In this new role, effective Aug. 12, Klein will oversee the strategic direction and operational execution of the Foundation’s engagement initiatives. Joining Klein is Brianna Romines who has been appointed vice president of Affiliate Strategy, another newly created role effective July 29. The new Department of Engagement will focus on enhancing network relationships, fostering external national partnerships, and elevating the Epilepsy Foundation’s communications efforts.

Epilepsy Foundation Strengthens Network Relationships & National Partnerships with New Chief Engagement Officer

“The formation of the Department of Engagement marks a significant step for the Epilepsy Foundation,” said Bernice Martin Lee, chief executive officer. “With Sarah’s leadership and the expertise of our distinguished and talented team, we are poised to strengthen the Foundation’s presence and enhance the overall impact of our efforts nationwide. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by epilepsy.”

Klein previously served as the chief executive officer of the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming. Under her leadership, the Foundation expanded its programming with a dedicated mental health program manager and a bilingual, Spanish-speaking program manager; offered a first-ever symposium on cannabis and epilepsy; engaged new healthcare professionals, donors, and clients; and expanded the organization’s service area to include the state of Wyoming.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to join the Epilepsy Foundation,” said Klein. “Having been part of this community for years, I am deeply invested in our shared goals and commitment to the people we serve. I am eager to work with the team to build even stronger relationships with partners and our affiliate network to improve the lives of those impacted by epilepsy on a much larger and national scale.”

Under Klein’s leadership, Romines will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies that support, enhance, and expand the Epilepsy Foundation’s affiliate network. Her work will ensure cohesive collaboration and alignment across all affiliates fostering a unified approach to achieving the Foundation’s goals. Prior to joining the national team, Romines served as president of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, which under her leadership generated more than $10.3 million in revenue. She also created and launched successful fundraising events and lobbying multiple times for epilepsy funding on Capitol Hill.

“Epilepsy is still misunderstood, and this hurts our community throughout the country in real ways,” said Romines. “People with epilepsy experience rampant discrimination, missed/delayed diagnoses, limited funding, lack of knowledge about first aid, and so much more. I am excited for my new role and advancing our collective mission.”

Klein and Romines join other leaders under the Department of Engagement:

Gregg Fort , vice president, Regional Operations: Fort will work alongside Romines to optimize efforts and facilitate the sharing of best practices across the organization ensuring efficient and effective support to all regions.

Fort will work alongside Romines to optimize efforts and facilitate the sharing of best practices across the organization ensuring efficient and effective support to all regions. Nathan DeVault, vice president, Marketing & Communications: Together with Klein, DeVault will continue to drive awareness and engagement through innovative marketing campaigns and strategic communications initiatives.

Together with Klein, DeVault will continue to drive awareness and engagement through innovative marketing campaigns and strategic communications initiatives. Alanna Adams , director, National Events: Adams will work with Klein to ensure that all events align with the Foundation’s mission and objectives while engaging the broader epilepsy community effectively.

About Epilepsy

the United States

According to the, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The(CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people inare affected by epilepsy. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

the United States

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is focused on improving the lives of people with epilepsy by educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid; leading advocacy efforts; funding innovative research; and connecting people to treatment, support and resources so that no one faces epilepsy alone. For decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has continued to drive innovation and improve access to care to transform the lives of people across the epilepsy spectrum. Today, the Epilepsy Foundation also focuses on addressing social determinants of health in epilepsy through its partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address barriers to quality care, increase awareness and reduce the stigma of living with epilepsy.

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation