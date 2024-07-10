Enveric Biosciences Announces Patent Granted for Drug Candidate

US patent includes broad claims for treating brain neurological disorders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogens for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announces the expansion of protection for potential clinical indications for its EB-002 drug candidate through the issuance of Patent No. 11,945,778 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

We believe the US patent issuance significantly increases the Company’s current intellectual property protection of EB-002 by adding methods of treatment that claim a broad field of brain neurological disorders. The methods of treatment intend to apply to neurological disorders such as sleep disorders, depression, substance-related disorders, and headaches. EB-002 is Enveric’s next generation psilocin prodrug being developed for neuropsychiatric disorders, initially anxiety. EB-002 now has additional patent protection supporting the enhanced potential to both expand into additional neurological conditions and serve a broad range of patient populations.

Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO of Enveric, stated, “EB-002, the lead compound that emerged from Enveric’s EVM201 screening program, now enjoys US patent coverage under three issued patents that claim: compositions and pharmaceutical formulations of EB-002 and closely related similar compounds (US 11,707,447), methods of making the molecules (US 11,845,726), and now methods of treating a broad range of brain neurological disorders using EB-002 and related compounds (US 11,945,778). PCT patent applications are also pending.”

“Enveric believes that deploying comprehensive patent portfolios to protect lead drug development candidates helps to derisk and accelerate clinical development, furthering the Company’s efforts to rapidly bring this new drug to patients,” Dr. Tucker added.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development platform, the Psybrary™, Enveric has created a robust intellectual property portfolio of new chemical entities for specific mental health indications. Enveric’s lead program, EB-003, is a first-in-class approach to the treatment of difficult-to-address mental health disorders designed to promote neuroplasticity without inducing hallucinations in the patient. Enveric is also developing EB-002, formerly EB-373, a next generation synthetic prodrug of the active metabolite, psilocin, being studied as a treatment of psychiatric disorders. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

