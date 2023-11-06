ENDRA to Host Multidisciplinary Clinical Discussion on Managing Liver Disease During AASLD’s The Liver Meeting ® 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced it will host an offsite panel discussion with multidisciplinary experts during the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) annual meeting, The Liver Meeting, taking place November 10-14, 2023, in Boston. The panel will feature three key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the fields of hepatology, endocrinology and radiology sharing their unique perspectives on managing Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD).

The KOL panelists will include:

Raza Malik, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, FAASLD, Chief of Hepatology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Christos Mantzoros, MD., DSc, Ph.D., Chief of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the Boston VA Healthcare System, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Jing Gao, M.D., FAIUM, Professor of Ultrasound at Rocky Vista University, and Adjunct Professor of Research in Radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine

The invitation-only clinical discussion will be moderated by ENDRA, and the opinions expressed are those of the independent KOL participants and not of ENDRA or the KOLs’ institutions.

“We are delighted to be attending the prestigious AASLD The Liver Meeting and contributing to the topical discussion of early detection and management of MASLD. The assembled panel of multidisciplinary experts are highly respected in their respective fields and will provide diverse perspectives on the management of this disease today and in the future,” stated Francois Michelon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA.

“With the near-term prospect of therapeutics for treating steatotic liver disease coming to market, there is a pressing clinical need for a non-invasive and cost-effective tool to screen and monitor patients,” he added. “We believe this provides a tremendous opportunity for ENDRA’s technology, which has the ability to assess liver fat at the point-of-patient care and may potentially help improve the health of millions of people.”

ENDRA will also be showcasing its TAEUS technology at The Liver Meeting in booth #2801 in Exhibit Hall D at the Hynes Convention Center. The TAEUS device has a De Novo request under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not currently available for sale in the United States.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing for receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches; future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA’s business strategy; ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; and ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA’s business plans; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

