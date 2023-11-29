ENDRA Life Sciences Secures 39th U.S. Patent for TAEUS® System Technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued to ENDRA a new patent, U.S. Patent No. 11828727 (the ‘727 patent) titled “Thermoacoustic Probe.”

The ‘727 patent relates to a thermoacoustic probe design with an optical transducer and an integrated wedge, which helps to minimize unwanted signals and optimizes radiofrequency signals to the targeted regions of interest. The ‘727 patent builds upon ENDRA’s U.S. Patent No. 11730374, and is the second of two structural embodiments that ENDRA is patenting to further protect its core technology.

“We are pleased with our continued IP momentum as TAEUS’ De Novo request advances through regulatory review. This 39th U.S. patent bolsters our thermoacoustic technology in areas of high unmet clinical need,” stated ENDRA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. “With a total of 71 patents granted worldwide, ENDRA possesses robust IP protection for its novel TAEUS’ technology in key global markets.”

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology, which characterizes tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing of submission for and receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches; statements relating to future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA’s business strategy; and statements regarding ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA’s business plans; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127549165/en/