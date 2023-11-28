EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region Welcomes Prominent Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Physician Dr. Robert Baranello

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its esteemed team in the Triangle Region, Dr. Robert Baranello, a double board-certified anesthesiologist and a pain management specialist. His arrival promises to usher in a new era of comprehensive care and innovative multimodal pain relief solutions in the region.

Dr. Baranello brings a wealth of expertise in anesthesiology to EmergeOrtho, coupled with a commitment to delivering exceptional pain management solutions.

“I’m excited to join EmergeOrtho and be a part of a dedicated team that places patient care at the forefront. The resources available here allow me to practice evidence-based pain management and provide the type of care for my patients that I would want my family to receive,” Dr. Baranello said.

As a visionary in the field, Dr. Baranello emphasizes personalized treatment plans and minimally invasive procedures to address the underlying causes of pain, not just the symptoms. With his guidance, patients can anticipate a tailored approach that mitigates pain and enhances their overall quality of life.

Dr. Carl Smith Jr. , renowned Pain Management specialist, echoes these sentiments. “Dr. Baranello’s arrival is a monumental moment for our region’s chronic pain sufferers. His commitment to innovative techniques and patient-centric care will be a welcomed addition to our highly specialized team.”

Dr. Baranello’s multidisciplinary approach includes collaborations with physical therapists, psychologists, orthopedic surgeons, and other specialists. This holistic approach empowers patients to regain control over their lives, offering pain relief and a comprehensive wellness journey.

EmergeOrtho eagerly welcomes Dr. Baranello to the Triangle Region. His dedication to enhancing the lives of those suffering from chronic pain is an inspiring testament to his unwavering commitment to patient care. The future for chronic pain sufferers in the Triangle Region is undoubtedly brighter with Dr. Baranello on board.

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been offering comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic treatment for a range of injuries and conditions, including spine, sports medicine, joint replacement & reconstruction, hand & upper extremity, foot & ankle, and interventional pain management. In addition to orthopedic care, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region provides physical and hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent care services. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better. For more information, visit https://emergeortho.com/triangle-region/ .

