SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Tegoprubart in Patients Undergoing Kidney Transplantation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2023 Annual Meeting

October 13, 2023 | 
1 min read

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that the Company will present a poster at the American Society of Nephrology’s upcoming Kidney Week 2023 Annual Meeting taking place in Philadelphia, PA from November 2-5, 2023.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that the Company will present a poster at the American Society of Nephrology’s upcoming Kidney Week 2023 Annual Meeting taking place in Philadelphia, PA from November 2-5, 2023. The poster will highlight new data from Eledon’s ongoing open-label Phase 1b trial evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplantation.

Details on the poster presentations are below:

Title: Tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplant: update of emerging data from an ongoing trial
Presenter: Steve Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Poster Number: TH-PO835
Session Title: Transplantation: Clinical - I [PO2102-1]
Session Date and Time: November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster can be found on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company with immunology expertise that is developing therapies to protect and prevent rejection of transplanted organs, as well as to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand (also called “CD154”), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253 8881
jurban@berrypr.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals


Primary Logo

Events Southern California California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac