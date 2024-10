by Richard Daverman, PhD

April 15, 2013 -- Eddingpharm has formed a JV with Chiesi Farmaceutici that will market two of Chiesi’s asthma drugs in China. Eddingpharm distributes western drugs in China. The JV is owned 51% by Eddingpharm and 49% by Chiesi Farmaceutici. The two respiratory products were recently given Imported Drug Licenses by the SFDA, and the JV expects to begin marketing them in mid-2013. More details....