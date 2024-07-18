Duoning showcases its comprehensive bioprocess solutions at Interphex Korea 2024

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duoning Biotechnology Group (“Duoning”), a leading one-stop bioprocess solution provider, announced it has attended at Interphex Korea 2024 to showcase its total bioprocess solutions for the preparation of diverse biological products. Interphex 2024 provides an opportunity for a wide range of life science industry leaders to explore the optimal process for developing biological products.

During the exhibition, Duoning highlighted its primary capabilities by utilizing its all-in-one bioprocess platform, which provides a wide range of bioprocess solutions & lab porducts that include cell culture, fluid management, filtration, purification, formulation& filling, water purification system. These solutions are designed to create a streamlined, reliable, and economical preparation process for antibodies, CGT, vaccines, and other biological products. Additionally, Duoning showcased its extensive global supply chain that spans across the U.S., Korea, Japan, India and other countries and regions.

“Interphex stands out as one of the year’s most significant pharmaceutical conferences. We are thrilled to engage with partners, customers, and prospective customers as we continue to provide indispensable portfolio within the life science industry.” Said Leo Xie, Senior Vice President of Duoning. “Meanwhile, we will deeply investigate the demands from Korean and global customers to enhance our product performance and service offerings.”

About Duoning

Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Duoning”) is a leading one-stop bioprocess solutions provider in China, committed to offering products and services required for the discovery, development and commercialization production of biologics, including reagents, consumables, instruments, equipment, and validation services. Leveraging our integrated bioprocess system, we empower our partners to achieve effective, reliable, lower-cost and higher-quality biologics production processes. For more information, please visit: www.duoningbio.com.

