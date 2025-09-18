Roivant, Pfizer’s Therapy Shows ‘Patient-Centered Benefit’ in Rare Inflammatory Condition

Roivant’s TYK2/JAK1 dual inhibitor brepocitinib hit its primary and all nine key secondary endpoints in patients with dermatomyositis in the Phase III VALOR trial. With these data, Roivant and its Pfizer-backed subsidiary Priovant are heading to the FDA with an expected filing in the front half of 2026.

Based on these plans, Leerink Partners told investors on Wednesday that Roivant is “on track to be launching a blockbuster drug” in the first quarter of 2027. The analysts were bullish about brepocitinib’s market prospects, raising their 2032 sales projection from a previous estimate of $1.4 billion to $2 billion.

“Brepocitinib is ahead of competition” in dermatomyositis, Leerink wrote, including Argenx’s subcutaneous efgartigimod, AstraZeneca’s anifrolumab and even Pfizer’s own dazukibart. All three assets have late-stage readouts planned for the second half of 2026 or later, the analysts added.

Shares of Roivant were up 7.76% at close of trading Wednesday .

Results announced on Wednesday demonstrated that brepocitinib elicited significantly stronger clinical response than placebo, as measured by the Total Improvement Score (TIS). Patients treated with the investigational drug hit a mean TIS of 46.5 at 52 weeks, versus 31.2 in patients who received placebo. This effect was statistically significant, with “nearly twice as many patients” on brepocitinib able to discontinue background steroid treatment.

Brepocitinib’s therapeutic benefits were evident as early as week 4, according to Wednesday’s release, and the drug hit all nine key secondary endpoints, including skin, motor strength and functional performance.

Leerink in its investor note did say that brepocitinib’s outcomes came “slightly below our initial hope” of a 20-point advantage on the TIS scale. Still, the analysts said the overall profile of brepocitinib is good “given the totality of the data.” In particular, the firm pointed to the high rate of steroid discontinuation in the brepocitinib group.

The analysts added that the drug also “demonstrated compelling muscle efficacy, a key driver for clinical adoption and commercial success.” VALOR data on Wednesday also pointed to an overall favorable safety profile. Side effects of interest, such as malignancies and cardiovascular events, were balanced between brepocitinib and placebo arms.

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory condition that causes muscle weakness and skin irritation. It occurs in about 13 of every 100,000 people .