New Considerations for Accelerating Combination Therapy Trials to be Showcased at 2024 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference

Combination Therapy Approach Stemming from ADDF Advisory Board Expected to Shape the Next Generation of Alzheimer’s Treatments

Novel Therapies Guided by the Biology of Aging Take Center Stage at CTAD, Reflecting the Evolution of the Drug Pipeline

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) will be leading a roundtable, “Advancing Combination Therapy: Discussion on Key Considerations, Perspectives, and Promising Avenues for the Future of Alzheimer’s Treatments,” at the 2024 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, which will be held October 29th through November 1st in Madrid, Spain.

Moderated by Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD, Joy Chambers-Grundy Professor of Brain Science at the School of Integrated Health Sciences at University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), the panel will feature Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF alongside leading experts from industry, academia, and clinical research. The panel takes place on Wednesday, October 30th at 1:45pm CET and will expand upon the recommendations of an expert advisory board—convened by the ADDF at the beginning of the year—that recently provided key considerations on how best to approach and accelerate combination therapy trials for Alzheimer’s.

“Decades of research has brought us to a pivotal point in the field where the learnings and advances we’ve gained can now be applied to a robust and diverse pipeline, create a promising path forward for combination therapy trials. These more complex trials—that will look to combine anti-amyloids with novel therapies—are critical to developing the next generation of treatments that will enable precision medicine approach,” notes Dr. Fillit. “The patients and families living with this debilitating disease cannot afford for us to take our foot off the gas, we must maintain the momentum toward developing a much-needed personalized and multi-pronged solution.”

Dr. Fillit will also chair a session, “Emerging Solutions: Novel Approaches to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease,” on Thursday, October 31st at 11:25am CET. This session will highlight several promising therapeutic programs exploring the underlying aging pathologies contributing to the onset of Alzheimer’s, which are indicative of the larger drug pipeline where nearly 75% of Alzheimer’s drugs in clinical trials are exploring novel targets beyond amyloid and tau.

CTAD will feature several key sessions from ADDF-funded investigators, whose work in drug development and biomarkers is shaping and leading the field towards the holy grail of Alzheimer’s treatments—combination therapy and precision medicine, similar to cancer care.

Dr. Fillit will participate in several sessions around timely developments:

Roundtable: “Forging the Path Forward: Capitalizing on Recent Alzheimer’s Momentum through Strategic Investments in Novel Therapeutics” on Wednesday, October 30 th at 1:45pm CET Moderator: Jeffrey Cummings , MD, ScD ( UNLV ) Panelists: Howard Fillit, MD (ADDF), Michael Gold, MD (Compass Pathways), Suzanne Hendrix, PhD (Pentara), Mark Mintun, MD, (Eli Lilly), and Jin Zhou, PhD (Eisai)

on at Session: “Emerging Solutions: Novel Approaches to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease” on Thursday, October 31 st at 11:25 am CET Chair: Howard Fillit, MD

on at

Additional sessions from ADDF-funded investigators include:

Oral Communication: “Results from COG0201: a Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind, International, Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of CT1812 in Adults with Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease” with Cognition Therapeutics on Tuesday, October 29 th at 5:55pm CET

Late Breaker: “Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of AAV Gene Therapy (LX1001) in Patients with APOE4 Homozygote Alzheimer’s Disease – Interim Data from a Phase 1/2, Open-Label, 52-Week, Multicenter Study” with Lexeo on Wednesday, October 30 th at 10:50am CET

Late Breaker: “Plasma p-tau217 and related CSF proteomic markers of pathological progression are slowed by p75NTR modulation: A Phase 2a trial of LM11A31 in Alzheimer’s disease” with PharmatophiX on Thursday, October 31 st at 8:30am CET

To view the full program for the 2024 CTAD conference, visit the conference webpage.

About The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Ronald S. Lauder

$290 million

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer’s disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer’s, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF’s leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer’s PET scan (Amyvid) and blood test (PrecivityAD) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more thanto fund over 750 Alzheimer’s drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 20 countries. To learn more, please visit:

