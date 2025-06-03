Kura Posts New Data, Secures NDA Acceptance in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Race With Syndax

Kura Oncology showed off new Phase II data for its acute myeloid leukemia drug and, at about the same time, got its New Drug Application accepted at the FDA with a PDUFA date set for late this year. That puts Kura in a head-to-head race with Syndax, which submitted an NDA to the agency in April in the same AML subtype for its drug Revuforj, which last fall earned approval for a different type of leukemia.

On Sunday, the San Diego–based Kura and its development partner Kyowa Kirin announced that their NDA for ziftomenib, for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with specific mutations, had been accepted by the FDA with priority review.

The PDUFA date is set for Nov. 30—just over two months after Syndax’s Sept. 26 PDUFA. Revuforj has also been granted priority review. Whichever drug gets approved first would be the first for patients with AML with this specific mutational background.

Kura’s stock jumped about 17% early Monday after the news of the NDA acceptance.

Later that day at ASCO 2025, the company showcased the data behind that acceptance. In 92 patients who had been pretreated for R/R NPM1-mutant AML, 21 achieved full remission or remission with some blood cell recovery, good for a complete remission or complete remission with partial hematologic recovery rate of 23%.

“Overall, results were in line with expectations,” Mizuho analysts wrote in a note to investors early Tuesday, adding that the presented results lined up with previously released info in the conference’s abstract.