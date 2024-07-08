IDEAYA Announces Investor Webcast to Report Clinical Data Update for IDE397 Phase 2 Monotherapy Expansion Dose in MTAP-Deletion Urothelial and Lung Cancer on Monday, July 8, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced that the company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct an investor webcast on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EST to provide a clinical data update for the IDE397 Phase 2 monotherapy expansion dose in MTAP-deletion urothelial and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. IDE397 is a potent and selective potential first-in-class methionine adenosyltransferase 2 alpha (MAT2A) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion solid tumors.

The investor webcast presentation agenda to review the IDE397 clinical data update of the Phase 2 expansion dose results in MTAP-deletion urothelial and NSCLC patients will be the following:

Market introduction: U.S. annual incidence in MTAP-deletion solid tumors

IDE397 preclinical summary in MTAP-deletion

Patient baseline characteristics

Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

Adverse event profile

Clinical efficacy in 18 evaluable MTAP-deletion urothelial and NSCLC patients by RECIST 1.1 Overall Response Rate (%ORR) and Disease Control Rate (%DCR) analysis Swimlane plot ctDNA molecular response analysis Case reports and CT-scan images



The IDEAYA speakers will include Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, Darrin Beaupre, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Michael White, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. The link to the investor webcast will be available on the Investor Relations Events section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. Registration is available at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events or https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya-2/ in advance of the event.

IDEAYA’s IDE397 investor webcast presentation, as well as an updated corporate presentation, which will incorporate the updated IDE397 clinical data, will be available on the company’s website, at its Investor Relations portal (https://ir.ideayabio.com/) at approximately 8:00 am ET on Monday, July 8, 2024.

There is an ongoing Phase 2 expansion of IDE397 monotherapy in MTAP-deletion solid tumors (NCT04794699), and an Amgen-sponsored Phase 1/2 trial of IDE397 and Amgen’s investigational MTA-cooperative protein arginine methytranferase 5 inhibitor AMG 193 combination in MTAP-deletion NSCLC (NCT05975073) for which the companies intend to develop a joint publication strategy in 2024. In addition, IDEAYA has initiated enrollment in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of IDE397 in combination with Gilead’s Trop-2 directed anti-body conjugate Trodelvy (NCT04794699). IDEAYA is also advancing multiple preclinical stage MTAP-deletion programs to enable wholly-owned combinations with IDE397, including a program targeting a development candidate nomination in the second half of 2024.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA’s approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) the timing and content of the IDE397 clinical data update press release, investor webcast and investor presentations, (ii) the timing for the development of a joint Amgen/IDEAYA publication strategy for the Phase 1/2 IDE397 and AMG 193 combination, (iii) the timing of preclinical stage MTAP-deletion programs in combination with IDE397 and (iv) nomination of an IDE397 combination development candidate in the second half of 2024. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed onand any additional current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

