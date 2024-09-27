DARZALEX FASPRO®-based quadruplet regimen significantly improves minimal residual disease negativity for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients for whom transplant is not planned

Study of the first and only subcutaneous quadruplet regimen demonstrates 60.9 percent improvement in minimal residual disease (MRD)-negativity and 43 percent reduction in the risk of progression or death

Phase 3 CEPHEUS study results presented in late-breaking oral presentation at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced today results from the Phase 3 CEPHEUS study demonstrating a significant clinical improvement with DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-VRd) in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who are transplant ineligible (TIE) or for whom transplant was not planned as initial therapy (transplant deferred). The data showing significant improvement in minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rate, progression-free survival (PFS) and complete response (CR) or better rate, were featured as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting (Abstract #OA — 63).

CEPHEUS is an ongoing, multicenter, randomized, open-label, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of D-VRd compared to bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd) for NDMM patients for whom transplant was not planned as initial therapy (TIE or deferred). Results show that treatment with D-VRd resulted in deeper responses, including MRD-negativity, compared with VRd. At a median follow-up of 58.7 months, the primary endpoint was met, with overall MRD-negativity rate at a sensitivity of 10-5 (no cancer cells detected within 100,000 bone marrow cells) of 60.9 percent for patients receiving D-VRd and 39.4 percent for VRd (OR [odds ratio], 2.37; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.58-3.55; P<0.0001). The proportion of patients achieving sustained MRD-negativity of ≥ 12 months almost doubled with D-VRd vs VRd (48.7 percent vs 26.3 percent; P<0.0001). The study also demonstrated that D-VRd significantly reduced the risk of progression or death by 43 percent (HR [hazard ratio], 0.57; 95% CI, 0.41-0.79; P<0.0005) vs VRd. The median PFS was not reached for D-VRd vs 52.6 months for VRd.1

“The CEPHEUS study results show that 60 percent of patients achieved MRD negativity, which is clinically important for physicians treating patients with multiple myeloma and, in general, a strong predictor of improved long-term outcomes, including progression free survival and overall survival,” said Saad Z. Usmani, M.D., F.A.C.P., Chief, Myeloma Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and study investigator.* “The subcutaneous daratumumab-based quadruplet regimen has compelling efficacy characterized by deep, durable responses and reduced risk of disease progression in the frontline population of patients not undergoing transplant, supporting the potential of this quadruplet to become a new regimen in this treatment setting.”

The DARZALEX FASPRO®-based quadruplet regimen, compared to VRd, also significantly increased the depth of response with higher rates of CR or better. The CR or better rate was 81.2 percent with D-VRd vs 61.6 percent with VRd (P<0.0001). Overall survival data are not yet mature. The overall safety profile of D-VRd was consistent with the known safety profiles for DARZALEX FASPRO® and VRd. The most common (>10 percent) Grade 3/4 hematologic and non-hematologic adverse events with D-VRd vs VRd were neutropenia (44.2 percent vs 29.7 percent), thrombocytopenia (28.4 percent vs 20.0 percent), anemia (13.2 percent vs 11.8 percent), peripheral neuropathies (8.1 percent vs 8.2 percent), diarrhea (12.2 percent vs 9.2 percent), and COVID-19 (11.2 percent vs 4.6 percent).1

“Data from PERSEUS and now CEPHEUS add to the body of evidence illustrating how the DARZALEX FASPRO®-based quadruplet regimen has the potential to be a foundational frontline therapy across all patient types during first-line treatment, regardless of transplant eligibility status,” said Robin Carson, M.D., Global Head, Oncology, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to continuing to advance this potential new quadruplet therapy and deliver on our commitment to transforming outcomes for people with multiple myeloma.”

About the CEPHEUS Study

CEPHEUS () is an ongoing, multicenter, randomized, open-label, Phase 3 study comparing the efficacy and safety of D-VRd vs VRd in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma for whom autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) is not planned as initial therapy. The primary endpoint is minimal residual disease (MRD)-negativity rate at a 10sensitivity threshold. Key secondary endpoints include overall complete response (CR) or better rate, progression-free survival (PFS), and sustained MRD-negative rate at 1 year. The trial has enrolled 396 patients in 13 countries.

About the PERSEUS Study

The PERSEUS study () is being conducted in collaboration with the European Myeloma Network as the sponsor. PERSEUS is an ongoing, randomized, open-label, Phase 3 study comparing the efficacy and safety of D-VRd during induction and consolidation versus VRd during induction and consolidation in patients with NDMM eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). Following consolidation, patients received an investigational treatment regimen for maintenance that included DARZALEXin combination with lenalidomide or lenalidomide alone. The trial was not designed to isolate the effect of DARZALEXin the maintenance phase of treatment. The efficacy of DARZALEXin combination with lenalidomide for maintenance has not been established. The primary endpoint is PFS, and secondary endpoints include overall CR or better rate, and overall MRD-negativity (in patients with CR or better). The median age is 61.0 (range, 32-70) years for patients in the D-VRd arm and 59.0 (range, 31-70) years for patients in the VRd arm. The study is being conducted in 14 countries inand

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.In multiple myeloma, these malignant plasma cells proliferate and replace normal cells in the bone marrow.Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer worldwide and remains an incurable disease.In 2024, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the U.S. and more than 12,000 will die from the disease.People with multiple myeloma have a 5-year survival rate of 59.8 percent.While some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms that can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, tiredness, high calcium levels, kidney problems or infections.DARZALEX(daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)U.S. FDA approval inand is approved for nine indications in multiple myeloma, four of which are for frontline treatment in newly diagnosed patients who are transplant eligible or ineligible.It is the only subcutaneous CD38-directed antibody approved to treat patients with multiple myeloma. DARZALEXis co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZEdrug delivery technology.

In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Janssen an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

For more information, visit https://www.darzalexhcp.com.

DARZALEX FASPRO® INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma:

In combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for induction and consolidation in newly diagnosed patients who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant and in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy

In combination with bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI)

In combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy

In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior therapy

As monotherapy in patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent or who are double refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DARZALEXis contraindicated in patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity to daratumumab, hyaluronidase, or any of the components of the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity and Other Administration Reactions

Both systemic administration-related reactions, including severe or life-threatening reactions, and local injection-site reactions can occur with DARZALEX. Fatal reactions have been reported with daratumumab-containing products, including DARZALEX

Systemic Reactions

In a pooled safety population of 1249 patients with multiple myeloma (N=1056) or light chain (AL) amyloidosis (N=193) who received DARZALEXas monotherapy or in combination, 7% of patients experienced a systemic administration-related reaction (Grade 2: 3.2%, Grade 3: 0.7%, Grade 4: 0.1%). Systemic administration-related reactions occurred in 7% of patients with the first injection, 0.2% with the second injection, and cumulatively 1% with subsequent injections. The median time to onset was 2.9 hours (range: 5 minutes to 3.5 days). Of the 165 systemic administration-related reactions that occurred in 93 patients, 144 (87%) occurred on the day of DARZALEXadministration. Delayed systemic administration-related reactions have occurred in 1% of the patients.

Severe reactions included hypoxia, dyspnea, hypertension, tachycardia, and ocular adverse reactions, including choroidal effusion, acute myopia, and acute angle closure glaucoma. Other signs and symptoms of systemic administration-related reactions may include respiratory symptoms, such as bronchospasm, nasal congestion, cough, throat irritation, allergic rhinitis, and wheezing, as well as anaphylactic reaction, pyrexia, chest pain, pruritus, chills, vomiting, nausea, hypotension, and blurred vision.

Pre-medicate patients with histamine-1 receptor antagonist, acetaminophen, and corticosteroids. Monitor patients for systemic administration-related reactions, especially following the first and second injections. For anaphylactic reaction or life-threatening (Grade 4) administration-related reactions, immediately and permanently discontinue DARZALEX FASPRO®. Consider administering corticosteroids and other medications after the administration of DARZALEX FASPRO® depending on dosing regimen and medical history to minimize the risk of delayed (defined as occurring the day after administration) systemic administration-related reactions.

Ocular adverse reactions, including acute myopia and narrowing of the anterior chamber angle due to ciliochoroidal effusions with potential for increased intraocular pressure or glaucoma, have occurred with daratumumab-containing products. If ocular symptoms occur, interrupt DARZALEX FASPRO® and seek immediate ophthalmologic evaluation prior to restarting DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Local Reactions

In this pooled safety population, injection-site reactions occurred in 7% of patients, including Grade 2 reactions in 0.8%. The most frequent (>1%) injection-site reaction was injection-site erythema. These local reactions occurred a median of 5 minutes (range: 0 minutes to 6.5 days) after starting administration of DARZALEX. Monitor for local reactions and consider symptomatic management.

Neutropenia

Daratumumab may increase neutropenia induced by background therapy. Monitor complete blood cell counts periodically during treatment according to manufacturer’s prescribing information for background therapies. Monitor patients with neutropenia for signs of infection. Consider withholding DARZALEXuntil recovery of neutrophils. In lower body weight patients receiving DARZALEX, higher rates of Grade 3-4 neutropenia were observed.

Thrombocytopenia

Daratumumab may increase thrombocytopenia induced by background therapy. Monitor complete blood cell counts periodically during treatment according to manufacturer’s prescribing information for background therapies. Consider withholding DARZALEXuntil recovery of platelets.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on the mechanism of action, DARZALEXcan cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. DARZALEXmay cause depletion of fetal immune cells and decreased bone density. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females with reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DARZALEXand for 3 months after the last dose.

The combination of DARZALEX FASPRO® with lenalidomide, thalidomide, or pomalidomide is contraindicated in pregnant women because lenalidomide, thalidomide, and pomalidomide may cause birth defects and death of the unborn child. Refer to the lenalidomide, thalidomide, or pomalidomide prescribing information on use during pregnancy.

Interference With Serological Testing

Daratumumab binds to CD38 on red blood cells (RBCs) and results in a positive indirect antiglobulin test (indirect Coombs test). Daratumumab-mediated positive indirect antiglobulin test may persist for up to 6 months after the last daratumumab administration. Daratumumab bound to RBCs masks detection of antibodies to minor antigens in the patient’s serum. The determination of a patient’s ABO and Rh blood type are not impacted.

Notify blood transfusion centers of this interference with serological testing and inform blood banks that a patient has received DARZALEX FASPRO®. Type and screen patients prior to starting DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Interference With Determination of Complete Response

Daratumumab is a human immunoglobulin G (IgG) kappa monoclonal antibody that can be detected on both the serum protein electrophoresis (SPE) and immunofixation (IFE) assays used for the clinical monitoring of endogenous M-protein. This interference can impact the determination of complete response and of disease progression in some DARZALEX-treated patients with IgG kappa myeloma protein.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In multiple myeloma, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) with DARZALEXmonotherapy is upper respiratory tract infection. The most common adverse reactions with combination therapy (≥20% for any combination) include fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, dyspnea, insomnia, headache, pyrexia, cough, muscle spasms, back pain, vomiting, hypertension, upper respiratory tract infection, peripheral neuropathy, peripheral sensory neuropathy, constipation, pneumonia, edema, peripheral edema, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.

The most common hematology laboratory abnormalities (≥40%) with DARZALEX FASPRO® are decreased leukocytes, decreased lymphocytes, decreased neutrophils, decreased platelets, and decreased hemoglobin.

Please click here to read full Prescribing Information for DARZALEX FASPRO®.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more ator at. Follow us atand. Janssen Research & Development, LLC and Janssen Biotech, Inc. are both Johnson & Johnson companies.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

December 31, 2023

www.sec.gov

www.jnj.com

*Dr. Saad Z. Usmani has provided consulting, advisory, and speaking services to Johnson & Johnson; he has not been paid for any media work.

