7 Hills Pharma Safely Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial Testing Alintegimod Against aPD-1-resistant Solid Tumors

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Hills Pharma Inc. (“7 Hills” or “7HP”), a clinical-stage pharma company advancing first-in-class integrin activators designed to safely enhance cancer immunotherapies, announced today that their first cancer patient has been safely dosed with alintegimod, an integrin-targeted agonist that may augment T cell activation and trafficking in patients who are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors.



This multicenter Phase 1b/2a study (NCT06362369) is supported by a $13.4 million award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DP230062) and a $2.0 million award from the National Cancer Institute (R44CA285207).

Alintegimod leverages a novel mechanism of action, pioneered by the co-founders of 7 Hills Pharma, to enhance rate-limiting steps in the cancer immunity cycle required for immune cell trafficking, antigen presentation and T cell activation.

“We are full of gratitude as we reach this important milestone in the clinical development of alintegimod,” said Lionel D. Lewis, Chief Medical Officer of 7 Hills Pharma. “Treating a courageous first cancer patient is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver safer, more effective, and more accessible immunotherapy options for many patients with hard-to-treat cancers.”

About 7 Hills Pharma Inc.

7 Hills Pharma is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a platform of novel small molecules for the treatment of cancer and augmentation of stem cell therapies. Our compounds are first-in-concept allosteric integrin activators that leverage a unique mechanism of action to stabilize the cell-cell interactions required to effectively mount an immune response and to more quickly engraft transplanted hematopoietic stem cells. For more information, visit http://www.7hillspharma.com.

About Alintegimod

Alintegimod is 7 Hills Pharma’s lead, clinical-stage integrin activator. It is a first-in-class, orally delivered small molecule that is designed to safely augment antigen-specific immune responses by selectively activating the integrins LFA-1 and VLA-4. In preclinical models, alintegimod has been shown to improve the effectiveness of a broad range of immune checkpoint inhibitors. In a Phase I clinical trial, alintegimod demonstrated oral bioavailability and a clean safety profile at exposures well exceeding therapeutic levels.

CONTACT: 7 Hills Pharma Media Contact: Rob Bent rob@7hillspharma.com