Draupnir Bio completes €12 million seed round to progress development of oral small molecule degraders of extracellular proteins

MP Healthcare and EIFO join existing investors, Gilde Healthcare Partners, Inkef Capital and Novo Holdings

Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 July 2024 – Draupnir Bio (“Draupnir”), a biotechnology company harnessing the natural machinery of the lysosome to develop oral, small molecule degraders of extracellular disease-causing proteins, today announces equity investments totalling €12 million to support the Company’s ambition to revolutionise the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD).

TPD is a rapidly emerging field in drug development, exploiting a cell’s own destruction machinery to tackle disease-causing proteins that have historically been highly challenging to target with conventional therapies. Yet first-generation approaches are exclusively limited to cytosolic targets, leaving extracellular and membrane-bound proteins – 40% of the human proteome – untouched.

Draupnir is extending the potential of TPD to target extracellular and membrane-bound proteins in a pioneering approach using its novel and differentiated, proprietary technology platform, utilising lysosome receptors, which holds the potential to revolutionise the field of TPD.

MP Healthcare, the corporate venture group of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), a financing fund backed by the Danish government, join Draupnir’s existing investors, Gilde Healthcare Partners, Inkef Capital and Novo Holdings, investing a total of €12 million into the Company.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to further develop Draupnir’s risk-diversified preclinical pipeline of oral, small molecule protein degraders, which have been proven against targets that are validated and those that have been traditionally difficult to drug.

Andrew Hotchkiss, Chief Executive Officer of Draupnir Bio, said: “Draupnir has a bold ambition to pioneer the next frontier of extracellular protein degradation. Our novel technology platform targeting extracellular and membrane-bound disease proteins for degradation holds great promise for targets that have previously been difficult to target with small molecules or have been undruggable, and enables the development of new therapeutic approaches for complex conditions. We are delighted to welcome MP Healthcare and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark as investors in the Company and thank our existing investors, Gilde Healthcare Partners, Inkef Capital and Novo Holdings, for their continued support.”

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact:

Draupnir Bio

Andrew Hotchkiss, Chief Executive Officer

info@draupnir.bio

ICR Consilium

David Daley, Kumail Waljee, Emmalee Hoppe

Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: draupnirbio@icrhealthcare.com

About Draupnir Bio

Draupnir Bio is a Danish biotechnology company harnessing the natural machinery of the lysosome to develop oral, small molecule degraders of extracellular disease-causing proteins – the next frontier of targeted protein degradation (TPD), a rapidly emerging field that exploits a cell’s own destruction machinery to tackle disease-causing proteins that have historically been highly challenging to target with conventional therapies. Led by a highly experienced team of pharma and biotech industry leaders, the Company was spun-out from Aarhus University, Denmark and the Max-Planck Society. Backed by a syndicate of leading investors, including the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), Gilde Healthcare Partners, Inkef Capital, Novo Holdings and MP Healthcare Venture Management, Draupnir is headquartered in Copenhagen, with research operations centred in Aarhus, Denmark.

For more, visit our website at draupnir.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.