DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update November 5, 2020

October 28, 2020 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, November 4th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, November 5th at 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time:

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

 https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2623032/5A77F53289171F7E16245B392065B627

Dial In:

(866) 393-4306 (domestic)

(734) 385-2616 (international)

Conference ID:

4869514

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on DiaMedica’s website, under investor events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 12, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free), (404) 537-3406 (International), replay passcode 4869514.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Earnings
