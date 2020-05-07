DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update May 14, 2020

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, May 13th
Conference Call details:
Date:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Time:
7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET
Web access:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2158468/5BAA62D375A1F892573859D379BAF858
Dial In:
(833) 502-0492 (domestic)
(778) 560-2558 (international)
Conference ID:
8757888
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on DiaMedica’s website, under investor events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (US Toll Free), (416) 621-4642 (International), replay passcode 8757888.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”
For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.
