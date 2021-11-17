DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that Rick Pauls, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

A recording of the presentation will be available beginning on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the presentation in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering serious diseases. Its lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Based on promising early clinical results, DiaMedica has initiated and commenced enrollment in its pivotal ReMEDy Phase 2/3 trial in the treatment of AIS and is completing enrollment in its REDUX Phase 2 trial for the treatment of certain rare and significant unmet causes of CKD. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

