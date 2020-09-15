DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Lake Street’s Virtual 4th Annual (BIG4) Conference September 17, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc. Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has been invited to present at Lake Street’s 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference, being held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, on a virtual platform.

DiaMedica Therapeutics management is scheduled to meet with investors Thursday, September 17th, with one-on-one and group meetings to be held throughout the day. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com.

About the BIG4 Conference

Lake Street will host its 4th annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on a virtual platform, showcasing many interesting and dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 90 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference, contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com, or call 612-326-1305.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica’s common shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

