DiaMedica Therapeutics to Attend the American Academy of Neurology Summer Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders, today announced the company will be attending the 2023 AAN Summer Conference on July 28-29, at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.

This year’s conference will have a special focus on emergency and hospital neurology. The AAN Summer Conference will cover the most critical and up-to-date information for neurologists and advanced practice providers and the curriculum covers the latest in clinically relevant scientific advances and case-based updates in all important neuro-hospitalist and neurocritical care topics.

The company will discuss the novel mechanism of DM199/KLK1 therapy and its ReMEDy2 phase 2/3 clinical trial in acute ischemic stroke with attending neurologists, stroke coordinators and emergency medicine attendees.

Any conference attendees wanting to learn more about DM199 or the ReMEDy2 trial should stop by the DiaMedica booth for enrollment details.

