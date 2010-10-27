DiaMedica Inc.'s DM-199 Validated by Significantly Increasing Insulin Sensitivity by 122%

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - October 27, 2010) - DiaMedica (TSX VENTURE: DMA) today announces that DM-199 has been validated by demonstrating significantly increased insulin sensitivity in animals using the hyperinsulemic euglycemic clamp model. Type 2 diabetes is a severely debilitating condition characterized by high blood sugar primarily due to a decrease in insulin sensitivity, which results in a number health problems including cardiovascular disease.

The amount of glucose being processed in an animal model of type 2 diabetes with DM-199 was measured using the hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamp, the gold standard method for characterizing the actions of insulin. Animals treated with a single dose of DM-199 had a 122% increase in maximal glucose infusion rate. This enabled animals to process 77% more total glucose compared to untreated animals. In a second study, DM-199 also had a pronounced anti-hypertensive effect on systolic blood pressure. This is important as approximately 70% of type 2 diabetes patients take multiple medications to treat high blood pressure.

“The clamp study clearly shows that treatment with DM-199 results in a major increase in insulin sensitivity in an animal model of type 2 diabetes. It is notable that the results of these studies actually provide an underestimate of the true effectiveness of DM-199. This is because the potency of DM-199 was so great that it was difficult to maintain the euglycemic clamp.” stated Dr. David Wasserman, Ron Santo Chair in Diabetes Research & Professor molecular physiology and biophysics at Vanderbilt University. “I very much look forward to seeing the future development of DM-199.”

“The results from both studies provide further validation of DM-199, our next generation form of DM-99, as a potential treatment for type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and other diseases,” said Mr. Rick Pauls, CEO of DiaMedica. “This DM-199 data builds on compelling earlier animal and human proof of concept data with DM-99, and gives us confidence in moving forward with this very promising recombinant protein,” continued Mr. Pauls. “The dual benefits shown by DM-199 to increase the body’s ability to metabolize glucose and its positive effect on lowering systolic blood pressure may ultimately alleviate the need for diabetics to take multiple drugs for diabetes and hypertension.”

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and other disorders. DiaMedica has completed two successful proof-of-concept Phase II studies with DM-71 and DM-99, which demonstrated human efficacy in lowering blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.

DiaMedica’s lead product DM-199 is a novel recombinant next generation form of DM-99, which has shown the potential to increase insulin sensitivity, reduce the autoimmune attack and trigger proliferation of pancreatic beta cells, neural stem cells and bone marrow cells. DiaMedica is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DMA”. For further information please visit www.diamedica.com.

