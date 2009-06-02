DiaMedica Inc. Retains Leading Investor Relations Firm

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - June 02, 2009) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for various stages of type 2 diabetes, is pleased to announce that it has retained The Equicom Group Inc. to provide DiaMedica with strategic investor relations and communication services.

Equicom provides investor relations to public companies in Canada and specializes in the development and execution of tailored, strategic investor communications programs. Equicom is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the TMX Group Inc. and is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Montreal and Calgary. The principals and representatives of Equicom hold no common shares of DiaMedica either directly or indirectly.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Equicom will be responsible for designing and implementing a customized investor relations strategy that clearly identifies DiaMedica’s market position and potential. Equicom will also provide the Company with a number of other services including: ongoing capital markets counsel; preparation of investor relations materials and content; coordination of capital markets outreach with key members of the professional investment community; development of retail broker relations; providing market feedback from investors and coordination of basic media relations. Under the terms of the agreement, DiaMedica will pay Equicom a monthly retainer fee of $5,000 for select strategic investor relations and communication services. The initial contract term is 12 months and is effective June 2, 2009.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is focused on developing novel treatments for type 2 diabetes based on a newly discovered ‘nerve reflex’ mechanism for which the Company has been issued two U.S. patents. DiaMedica has completed a phase IIa clinical trial with DM-71 which demonstrated the ability to reduce HbA1c (blood sugar) levels and weight in humans. DiaMedica also completed a phase IIa trial with its second compound, DM-83, designed to measure changes in insulin and glucose. The Company’s third drug in clinical development, DM-99, completed a phase IIa trial in Q1 2009. Encouraging results from this exploratory clinical study displayed a positive trend in blood glucose in type 2 diabetes patients after they consumed a meal. Earlier preclinical results from Vanderbilt University indicated that DM-99 is able to cause tissue to increase its uptake of sugar from the blood by over 40% (p less than 0.001) during the first 60 minutes of treatment. The Company is also working on DM-199, a 40x more biologically active version of DM-99, along with other early stage development programs. DiaMedica has been recognized as one of the Top Ten™ Life Science companies in Canada for the past two years by the Ottawa Center for Research and Innovation.

About Equicom Group

Equicom, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Inc., is a leading Canadian provider of investor relations and strategic corporate communications services. With proven expertise in developing and executing highly effective strategic communications programs, and an extensive network of investment community contacts, Equicom specializes in helping clients achieve their capital markets objectives. Equicom offers a comprehensive suite of services including: investor relations, media relations, annual report production, multimedia and web design, web casting, live event management and corporate branding. Equicom is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montreal and Calgary. For further information, please visit www.equicomgroup.com

