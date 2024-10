WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - November 22, 2007) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for type 2 diabetes today announces the formation of DiaMedica Europe Ltd. in the United Kingdom. DiaMedica Europe Ltd. was formed to facilitate the performance of clinical studies in the European Union and is a wholly owned subsidiary of DiaMedica Inc.