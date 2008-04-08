DiaMedica Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Corporate Officers; Interim CEO and President Named

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - April 08, 2008) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for type 2 diabetes, announces today the appointment of Mr. Thomas Wellner to the Board of Directors, the resignation of Dr. Albert D. Friesen from the Company’s Board of Directors, and the appointment of Mr. Rick Pauls to serve as Chairman, interim President and CEO. Mr. Pauls is currently a member of the Board of Directors of DiaMedica and is serving as interim President and CEO following the resignation of Dr. Karl-Gunnar Hidinger as President.