SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

DiaMedica Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Corporate Officers; Interim CEO and President Named

April 8, 2008 | 
1 min read

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - April 08, 2008) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for type 2 diabetes, announces today the appointment of Mr. Thomas Wellner to the Board of Directors, the resignation of Dr. Albert D. Friesen from the Company’s Board of Directors, and the appointment of Mr. Rick Pauls to serve as Chairman, interim President and CEO. Mr. Pauls is currently a member of the Board of Directors of DiaMedica and is serving as interim President and CEO following the resignation of Dr. Karl-Gunnar Hidinger as President.

People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Huntington’s disease
Takeda Walks Away From Wave Huntington’s Partnership After Sinking $260M in Collaboration
October 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac