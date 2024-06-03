Diakonos Oncology CFO Anthony Baldor to Provide Corporate Update at BIO International Convention In San Diego, June 3 - 6, 2024

Presentation will include review of the company and its unique autologous dendritic cell vaccines for cancer, including clinical data and an operational update.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Diakonos Oncology Corp., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced today that Chief Financial Officer and Head Of Business Development Anthony Baldor will give a company presentation at the 2024 BIO International Convention June 3 – 6, 2024 in San Diego. The corporate update will be June 4 at 3 pm PT in Company Presentation Theater 2 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Mr. Baldor’s presentation will include a review of Diakonos’ highly differentiated double-loaded autologous dendritic cell vaccines for cancer, and an operational update on the company’s plans for growth, including clinical development outlook and expansion of its leadership team.

Diakonos recently completed a Phase 1 trial of DOC1021, its lead vaccine for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and is planning a Phase 2 study. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug status for DOC1021. Two other clinical trials are under way with dendritic cell vaccines targeting pancreatic cancer and angiosarcoma.

“We are very excited about the results of our Phase 1 trial for GBM,” Mr. Baldor said. “Data observed to date give us great confidence in our dendritic cell vaccines and their potential to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers, including the most deadly. Twelve month survival is currently at 90% for evaluable patients, and the therapy is well tolerated.”

Diakonos’ dendritic cell vaccines activate robust cytotoxic T H 1 cell signaling pathways that better harness a patient’s immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells by initiating a natural immune response. This is achieved without any genetic modification of the patient’s immune cells, which greatly simplifies the manufacturing process and significantly reduces costs when compared to leading cell therapy approaches.

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.

Based in Houston, TX, Diakonos Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy and focusing on difficult-to-treat indications, including glioblastoma. Variants of the DOC1021 treatment platform are also in early-stage clinical testing in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and cutaneous angiosarcoma (AS). For more information visit: www.diakonosoncology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603814548/en/