SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Gabby Thomas Partners with Babson Diagnostics’ BetterWay to Promote Accessible Healthcare

August 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

Olympic Gold Medalist and Public Health Advocate to Raise Awareness for Routine Blood Testing

AUSTIN, Texas Babson Diagnostics today announced a three-year partnership with Olympic gold medalist and public health advocate Gabby Thomas to promote accessible healthcare and raise awareness about the importance of routine blood testing through its patient-friendly BetterWay™ blood testing.

Beyond being an elite athlete, Gabby graduated from Harvard with a degree in Neuroscience and earned a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from University of Texas, Austin. She now serves as a public health advocate, which includes directing a hypertension prevention program and volunteering at an Austin clinic serving uninsured and underserved populations.

Being at the top of her sport means Gabby keeps a close eye on her health, and that includes regular blood work. She believes everyone should have access to the same proactive monitoring. That’s why she’s partnering with Babson to promote BetterWay, which gives patients access to a broad menu of common diagnostic tests using a fingertip blood collection system that has earned high patient satisfaction ratings.

“Making healthcare more accessible is something I really care about, and BetterWay’s fingertip testing helps remove the barriers so many people face,” said Gabby Thomas. “Improving the patient experience matters, because when people feel comfortable and supported, they’re more likely to follow through with care. When care is more approachable, it can truly change lives.”

“We’re proud to partner with Gabby. She embodies the values that define Babson and BetterWay: integrity, caring, and a commitment to excellence,” said Web Golinkin, President of Babson Diagnostics. “We share her passion for public health and look forward to working closely with her to advance it.”

For more details, visit BetterWay.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About BetterWayTM by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWayTM is blood testing reimagined—patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Note to editors:

A biography of Gabby Thomas and high-resolution images are available at the following link.

Media inquiries only:

Ray Young

512.694.6097

ray@razorsharppr.com

 

For general inquiries: discover@babsondx.com

Texas People Diagnostics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Houston, Texas downtown city park and skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Texas
August 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes remarks at an event announcing the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Government
Head MAHA Implementor Fired After RFK Jr.’s mRNA Purge
August 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
Prasad Back at CBER After 10-Day California ‘Vacation’
August 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA CDER director George Tidmarsh speaking in an FDA video
Government
New CDER Head Tidmarsh Will Sub In At Biologics Group After Prasad’s Exit
July 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky