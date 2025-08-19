Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis Welcomes Mike Kreitzinger as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development

PRESS RELEASE - 08/18/2025, 09:00 AM EDT

Biocartis Welcomes Mike Kreitzinger as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development

Itasca (IL), United States, August 18th, 2025 – Biocartis Group of Companies (“Biocartis”), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kreitzinger as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Business Development, effective 18 August 2025.

Mr. Kreitzinger and his team will focus on sourcing and executing partnership opportunities and forging alliances to drive commercial growth and expand the global integration of Biocartis solutions into the precision oncology ecosystem.

With a career spanning more than 25 years in clinical diagnostics, Mr. Kreitzinger brings a unique blend of business strategy, clinical diagnostic sales, and commercial leadership expertise to Biocartis. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Clinical Strategy and Partnerships at Illumina, where he led the development and implementation of comprehensive strategic clinical plans to bring next-generation sequencing closer to the patient and aligned partnerships to accelerate adoption of genomics in the clinic. Prior to that, Mr. Kreitzinger held various senior commercial leadership roles at Illumina and led US sales at other companies, including Cepheid (a Danaher company) and Alere, now part of Abbott Diagnostics.

Mr. Kreitzinger holds an MBA from Florida Gulf Coast University and Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University.

"I am honored to join the stellar team at Biocartis as we advance the mission of providing rapid oncology biomarker results. Cancer is a disease of the genome, and rapid assessment enables providers the answers they need…when they need them," said Mike Kreitzinger, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development. "I am joining Biocartis to help shape the future of cancer care and look forward to establishing partnerships to bring ultra-fast biomarker testing closer to patients and their physicians.”

About Biocartis

Biocartis is committed to helping cancer patients worldwide access the right treatment faster. With our proprietary Idylla™ Platform, we deliver in-house molecular biomarker results in only 3 hours, enabling healthcare professionals to make timely, informed decisions that guide personalized therapy. Our expanding portfolio of diagnostic tests and research assays addresses key unmet clinical needs across multiple cancers, including lung, skin, thyroid, colorectal, endometrial, blood, brain, and breast cancer.

