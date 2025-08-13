Copan Launches UriVerse™: Fully Automated Solution for Urine Specimen Aliquoting

MURRIETA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copan, a leader in microbiology laboratory and automation innovations, proudly announced the official launch of UriVerse™ during the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL. UriVerse is a state-of-the-art, fully automated system that transforms the pre-analytical handling of urine specimens by automating key manual steps. UriVerse automates critical steps including de-capping, barcode labeling, aliquoting, and re-capping which helps laboratories reduce manual labor and minimize errors.

Revolutionizing Urine Specimen Workflow

Urine specimens constitute a significant portion of the laboratory's daily workload, yet key pre-analytical steps like aliquoting are often still performed manually. UriVerse can reduce hands-on time, minimize errors, and help laboratories handle growing urine volumes with greater efficiency and consistency. UriVerse eliminates manual pipetting and sorting with continuous, random-access loading, cup recognition, and automated aliquoting, labeling and capping, all in one platform.

A Unique System for Urine Specimen Aliquoting

"Copan continues to pioneer technologies that support the advancement of laboratory automation," said Fabrizio Mazzocchi, CEO of Copan Diagnostics. "With UriVerse, we offer an efficient, accurate solution to help laboratories meet rising urine testing demands, particularly in chemistry and toxicology, while reducing variability through the automation of manual pre-analytical tasks."

UriVerse is designed to address the challenges of modern urine testing workflows, especially in laboratories facing increasing volume, limited personnel, and rising expectations for faster turnaround time. By automating these manual processes, UriVerse supports better specimen traceability and fits easily into existing laboratory workflows.

UriVerse Now Available in the U.S.

Following its successful debut at ADLM, UriVerse is now available in the United States directly through Copan Diagnostics. The new instrument joins Copan's renowned portfolio of automation solutions, including WASP® and WASPLab®, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation in specimen collection, transport, and pre-analytical automation.

About Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

Copan Diagnostics is part of Copan Group, a leading global manufacturer of collection and transport systems. Through its collaborative approach, Copan has developed breakthrough technologies such as FLOQSwabs®, ESwab®, UTM® Universal Transport Medium™, and full laboratory automation and artificial intelligence. Copan continues to innovate and transform collection and transport systems, as well as laboratory automation, assisting healthcare providers to improve patient care.

