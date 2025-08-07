SUBSCRIBE
GeneDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences:



  • Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference
    Boston, Massachusetts
    Fireside chat: Tuesday, August 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Boston, Massachusetts
    Fireside chat: Thursday, September 4 at 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    New York, New York
    Fireside chat: Monday, September 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx
At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media:
Press@GeneDx.com

