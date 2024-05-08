SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Dentsply Sirona to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences

May 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. announced its participation at upcoming conferences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its participation at upcoming conferences.

  • Bank of America 2024 Health Care Conference on May 15, 2024, at 9:20 am PT (12:20 pm ET)
  • Stifel 2024 Jaws and Paws Conference on May 29, 2024, at 12:40 pm ET

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solution offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-591-8631
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com


Primary Logo

Events Medtech Medical device North Carolina North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis