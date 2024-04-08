Defence Therapeutics Announces Warrant Terms Amendment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (“Defence” or the “Company”), one of the leading Canadian biotechnology companies working in the field of immune-oncology, announces an amendment to the terms of 1,497,780 Class A Common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) originally issued as part of a private placement closed on November 16, 2022. The expiry date will be extended by 12 months and the exercise price will be repriced at $1.75 per Class A Common share, as follows:

Number of Warrants:

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: New Expiry Date of Warrants: Original Exercise Price of Warrants: New Exercise Price of Warrants: 1,497,780 November 16, 2024 November 16, 2025 $2.50 $1.75

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. In accordance with the requirements of the CSE, the terms of any warrants issued as compensation warrants or as finder warrants are not eligible for amendment. The amendments are subject to the final approval of the CSE.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s intended use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204542