SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Sanofi Keeps Immuno Deals Coming With Kali Bet Worth Potential $1B+

March 23, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing a handshake, signaling cooperation, goodwill

iStock, Veronika Oliinyk

Kali Therapeutics’ T cell engager, for which Sanofi is initially paying $180 million, could potentially be developed for a range of B cell–driven autoimmune disorders.

Sanofi is partnering with California’s Kali Therapeutics to advance a tri-specific antibody targeting autoimmune disorders, continuing the pharma’s recent dealmaking spree in the immunology space.

Sanofi is putting down $180 million in upfront and near-term payments for Kali’s KT501, a novel T cell engager, according to a Monday news release. The pharma has also committed up to $1.05 billion in development and commercial milestones. Kali, meanwhile, will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales in the high-single to double-digit range.

KT501 is an IgG-like tri-specific antibody that works by targeting CD3 on T cells and CD19 and BCMA on B cells—a binding profile that Kali claims on its website enables the targeting of a broad range of B cell populations. The asset also makes use of a proprietary masking technology that maximizes its potency while minimizing cytokine release, which otherwise could lead to safety risks.

KT501 is currently being tested in a first-in-human study for rheumatoid arthritis to assess its safety and tolerability as well as its pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles. Kali dosed the first patient in this study last week.

It is unclear what indications Sanofi plans to target, but the antibody “has the potential to treat a broad range of B cell–mediated autoimmune diseases,” according to the Monday announcement.

Kali is the latest pickup in Sanofi’s recent immunology partnership push. Earlier this month, the pharma dropped an upfront sum of $135 million to collaborate with Hong Kong’s Sino Biopharmaceutical, gaining the right to advance and commercialize the oral drug rovadicitinib worldwide. Sino will be eligible for up to $1.395 billion in milestones.

As in the case of Kali, Sanofi has yet to disclose what indications it plans to address with Sino, but rovadicitinib blocks the JAK and ROCK pathways, which play a role in immune balance.

Reaching an agreement. Businessmen shake hands and make a deal. vector
Immunology and inflammation
Sanofi Bets Up to $1.53B in Hong Kong Immuno Pact, Adding to String of Deals
Sanofi will gain global exclusive rights over rovadicitinib, an oral JAK/ROCK blocker that has anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects.
March 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

In December 2025, Sanofi expanded its existing partnership with Dren Bio, betting up to $1.7 billion to leverage the biotech’s targeted myeloid engager and phagocytosis platform. Under the deal, Dren will discover novel multi-specific therapies, which Sanofi will then take forward into the clinic. Months earlier, Sanofi bought a B cell depleter from Dren for $600 million upfront and up to $1.3 billion in milestones.

Two months earlier, Sanofi teamed up with EVOQ Therapeutics, putting up to $500 million on the line to use the biotech’s NanoDisc platform to develop therapies that selectively target dendritic cells.

Immunology and inflammation
Sanofi
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Gossamer, BiomX Reveal Hefty Staff Cuts
March 20, 2026
 · 
39 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Government
HHS Denies Disbandment of CDC Vaccine Advisory Group in Wake of Court Ruling
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Iranian flag against a burning sky
Policy
Biopharma Could Provide a Haven for Investment as Middle East Conflict Roils Global Markets
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of businessman with flag looking victorious on top of teetering blocks
Approvals
Rhythm Bounces Back from Phase 3 Fail with FDA Nod for Rare Obesity Injection
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac