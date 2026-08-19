Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited Unveils New Global Brand, SBP Group, to Accelerate International Expansion

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 01177), a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical company in China, announced the launch of its new global brand, SBP Group, during its interim results meeting. SBP stands for Science, Breakthroughs and Patients: Science is where the company starts; breakthroughs are what it pursues; patients are why it does what it does. This philosophy aligns with the Company's mission, "Science for a Healthier World."

The unified identity reflects the Company's strategic evolution from a leading domestic biopharmaceutical company into a global innovator. This transformation is advancing on two fronts: product globalization, by building a global pipeline of innovative assets through in-house R&D and acquisition; and business globalization, through global partnerships and direct commercial expansion in key international markets. Supported by continued investment in global talent, organizational capabilities and infrastructure, the Company aims to bring innovative medicines to more patients worldwide.

"2026 marks the first year of executing our globalization strategy, and we have made strong progress," said Ms. Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of the Board. "SBP Group is committed to working with global partners to accelerate the global development and availability of innovative medicines from China and bring cutting-edge therapies from around the world to China. Leveraging our AI-driven, fully integrated R&D platform, we aim to advance breakthroughs at the frontiers of science, with the ultimate goal of benefiting more patients and improving human health."

To date, the Company has completed four out-licensing transactions with MNCs, with aggregate upfront payments exceeding US$1 billion and a total potential deal value of more than US$7 billion, alongside over 30 M&A, licensing and strategic partnership transaction. 2026 key transactions include (i) the exclusive licensing to Sanofi of rovadicitinib, a first-in-class dual JAK/ROCK inhibitor, in a transaction valued at up to US$1.53 billion; and (ii) the exclusive licensing to AstraZeneca of TQC3721, an inhaled PDE3/4 inhibitor for COPD, in a transaction valued at up to US$1.9 billion.

About SBP Group

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 01177), referred to herein as "SBP Group", is a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical company in China. The Company has end-to-end capabilities across full value chain, including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of biologics and small molecule drugs, with a strong leadership position across four core therapeutic areas: oncology, liver/cardiometabolic diseases, respiratory/autoimmune diseases, and surgery/analgesia.

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SOURCE Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited