DaVita Inc. Schedules 2nd Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call

July 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

DENVER, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close the same day.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows:

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Webcast can be accessed using this link

Dial in number: 877-918-6630

International dial in: 517-308-9042

When calling in, please provide the operator the password “Earnings” and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2024, DaVita served approximately 258,600 patients at 3,092 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,665 centers were located in the United States and 427 centers were located in 12 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Investors:

IR@davita.com

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-inc-schedules-2nd-quarter-2024-investor-conference-call-302200792.html

SOURCE DaVita

Events Colorado
