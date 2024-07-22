SUBSCRIBE
Dasyo Welcomes Medical Aesthetics Industry Icon Domenic (Dom) Serafino as Executive Chair

July 22, 2024 | 
2 min read

MISGAV, Israel, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasyo, a company pioneering innovative noninvasive technologies in medical aesthetics, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Domenic (Dom) Serafino as Executive Board Chair.

Dasyo is developing groundbreaking non-surgical breast lifts product using proprietary technology for noninvasive directional skin tightening. Dasyo is funded by the Israel Innovation Authority and The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY).

Dom’s impressive track record includes Co-Founder and CEO of Venus Concept Inc. from inception in 2010 through 2022. He led the company from startup to over $100 million in annual revenues.

He was part of the start-up executive team at Syneron Medical Corp acting as its President of North America and Executive Vice President - Syneron Medical Israel. He was instrumental in helping Syneron IPO in 2004, reaching a market cap of $1.3 billion less than 18 months from IPO.

Dom also served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Sigmacon Group, Canada’s largest laser distribution company, from 1994 through 2001.

“Welcoming Dom as Executive Chair is a transformative step for Dasyo,” stated Emri Valtzer, CEO of Dasyo. “His visionary leadership and unmatched expertise in the aesthetics medical device arena are perfectly aligned with our ambitious objectives. We are thrilled to have him on our board and are eager to harness his insights to propel our innovative vision.”

“I am honored to join Dasyo as Executive Chair,” shared Dom Serafino. “Dasyo’s dedication to pioneering aesthetics medical technologies is truly commendable. After researching and working with many different technologies over the years, I am confident that the team at Dasyo has truly developed something new and innovative in the directional skin tightening category, especially in non-surgical breast lifting.”

Serafino’s appointment significantly enhances Dasyo’s strategic direction and growth potential, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the noninvasive aesthetics medical device sector.

