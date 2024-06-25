Daicel Arbor Biosciences launches new myTXTL® kits to accelerate protein expression

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daicel Arbor Biosciences is excited to announce the release of the next generation of its myTXTL® kits , for cell-free protein expression, designed to simplify and accelerate antibody discovery and protein engineering. These powerful new kits include the myTXTL Pro Kit and the myTXTL Antibody/DS Kit, providing researchers with versatile tools to enhance throughput of their protein expression platforms, bringing discovery programs in both industry and academia to new heights.

The myTXTL Pro Kit offers researchers a high yield solution for expression of non-disulfide bond-containing proteins and combines all the benefits of our previous kit offerings into one box for a simpler go-to solution. Whether you want to perform a simple library screen, CRISPR-Cas activity assays, or test gene circuits, the Pro Kit can serve multiple purposes in protein expression and synthetic biology.

In addition, the myTXTL Antibody/DS Kit is designed for robust expression of antibodies and disulfide bond-containing proteins, while also providing expression of proteins without disulfide bonds. It enables simple and scalable production of high-quality antibodies and other proteins, empowering researchers to explore diverse applications in biologics development, antibody screening, and protein engineering.

“The release of these kits marks a significant advancement in cell-free protein expression technology. Researchers can now produce analysis-ready yields of antibodies or target proteins within hours, simply by adding DNA,” said Alison Devault, Ph.D., Director of Product Management at Daicel Arbor Biosciences. “We are eager to collaborate with our customers to help them achieve their project objectives.”

Designed with the user in mind, the myTXTL kits offer a streamlined and intuitive workflow, eliminating technical barriers and accelerating experimental timelines. These user-friendly features enable researchers to get their data sooner and drive innovation, confident in the robustness and reliability that these kits provide.

The new myTXTL kits are now available for purchase, and Daicel Arbor Biosciences anticipates these kits to have a significant impact on antibody discovery, protein engineering, and synthetic biology research. To learn more about the myTXTL kits and their potential applications, visit the Daicel Arbor Biosciences website .

About Daicel Arbor Biosciences

Daicel Arbor Biosciences is the trusted source for tools and services that accelerate genomics and protein research. We serve as a valued lab partner, actively working with you to achieve your project goals with great speed, efficiency, and ease. Your science is our passion.

