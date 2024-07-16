Cytokinetics Announces Seven Upcoming Presentations at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2024

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Presentations to Feature Additional Results from SEQUOIA-HCM Related to Patient-Reported Health Status, Cardiac Structure and Function and Biomarkers

Analyses of Safety and Outcomes from FOREST-HCM Related to Withdrawal of Standard of Care Medications to be Presented

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced seven upcoming presentations, including four Late Breaking Clinical Trial presentations related to aficamten, at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2024, taking place in London, UK from August 30, 2024 – September 2, 2024.

Late Breaking Clinical Trials

Title: Effect of Aficamten on Patient-Reported Health Status in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from SEQUOIA-HCM

Presenter: John A. Spertus, M.D., M.P.H., Professor, Daniel J. Lauer Missouri Endowed Chair in Metabolic and Vascular Disease Research, Clinical Director, University of Missouri Kansas City Healthcare Institute for Innovations in Quality and Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute

Date: September 1, 2024

Topic: European Society of Cardiology

Session Title: Trial Updates and Other Studies in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Aortic Stenosis

Session Type: Late-Breaking Science

Session Time: 8:15-9:45 AM BST

Presentation Time: 8:15 AM BST

Location: Bishkek

Title: Impact of Aficamten on Echocardiographic Cardiac Structure and Function in Adults with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Sheila Hegde, M.D., M.P.H., Cardiovascular Medicine Specialist, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Date: September 1, 2024

Topic: European Society of Cardiology

Session Title: Trial Updates and Other Studies in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Aortic Stenosis

Session Type: Late-Breaking Science

Session Time: 8:15-9:45 AM BST

Presentation Time: 8:26 AM BST

Location: Bishkek

Title: Effect of Aficamten on Structure and Function in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: The SEQUOIA-HCM CMR Substudy

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: September 1, 2024

Topic: European Society of Cardiology

Session Title: Trial Updates and Other Studies in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Aortic Stenosis

Session Type: Late-Breaking Science

Session Time: 8:15-9:45 AM BST

Presentation Time: 8:37 AM BST

Location: Bishkek

Title: Safety and Outcomes of Standard of Care Medications Withdrawal in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treated with Aficamten in FOREST-HCM Trial

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: September 1, 2024

Topic: European Society of Cardiology

Session Title: Trial Updates and Other Studies in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Aortic Stenosis

Session Type: Late-Breaking Science

Session Time: 8:15-9:45 AM BST

Presentation Time: 8:48 AM BST

Location: Bishkek

Oral Presentations

Title: Clinical Application of Biomarkers in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights from SEQUOIA-HCM

Presenter: Caroline Coats, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Clinician, West of Scotland Inherited Cardiac Conditions Service, Honorary Senior Lecturer, School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Date: September 1, 2024

Topic: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Title: Novel Therapies for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Recent Developments and Future Prospects

Session Type: Advances in Science

Session Time: 8:15-9:45 AM BST

Presentation Time: 8:51 AM BST

Location: Dublin

Title: Aficamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: An Integrated Safety Analysis

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: September 1, 2024

Topic: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Title: Novel Therapies for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Recent Developments and Future Prospects

Session Type: Advances in Science

Session Time: 8:15-9:45 AM BST

Presentation Time: 9:09 AM BST

Location: Dublin

Moderated ePoster

Title: Menopausal Status and Clinical Outcomes in Women with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: the GALACTIC-HF Trial

Presenter: Maria A. Pabon, M.D., Instructor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School; Associate Director, Cardiac Imaging Core Lab

Date: September 2, 2024

Topic: Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Session Title: Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Session Type: Moderated ePosters

Session Time: 9:00-9:50 AM BST

Location: Station 6

