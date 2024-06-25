CVRx Announces Appointment of Robert Allen John as Chief Revenue Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc., (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced the appointment of Robert John as Chief Revenue Officer effective June 27. In this role, John will lead the Company’s US sales team with the objective of maximizing the positive impact of Barostim therapy on patients suffering from heart failure and establishing Barostim as standard of care in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert to the CVRx executive team as we continue to expand the adoption of Barostim therapy,” said Kevin Hykes, President and CEO of CVRx. “Robert is well-known and respected within the heart failure community and has extensive experience building global sales organizations, launching novel heart failure therapies, and delivering results. He will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercial momentum.”

John brings over 25 years of sales leadership experience in the medical device industry, with a strong track record of building high-performing sales teams. Most recently, he served as Divisional Vice President and General Manager of Cardiac Rhythm Management EMEA at Abbott, where he led a global business unit spanning over 90 countries. Prior to this role, he was first Senior Vice President, then the Divisional Vice President of the Heart Failure business, responsible for integrating the Thoratec and CardioMEMs businesses and leading the commercial teams for St. Jude, then at Abbott post-acquisition. Prior to the acquisition, John held multiple commercial leadership positions at St. Jude Medical across the Cardiac Rhythm, Electrophysiology, Capital, Structural Heart, Vascular and Heart Failure businesses. Prior to Abbott/St. Jude, John held commercial roles at Medtronic, Guidant and Pfizer. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Texas and a Master of Arts in Human Resources Management from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.

“I am excited to join CVRx at this pivotal time for the company and the patients we serve,” said Robert John. “Throughout my career, I have been passionate about bringing innovative therapies to market that can significantly improve patient outcomes. CVRx’s Barostim therapy is a truly revolutionary technology with the potential to transform the treatment of heart failure. I look forward to working with the talented CVRx team to make this groundbreaking therapy available to more patients and drive the next phase of the company’s growth.”

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of the Barostim™ System, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

