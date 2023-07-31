Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan Oncology”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023 on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Cullinan’s management team will be hosting 1-on-1 meetings at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

