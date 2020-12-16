Cubii Announces Donation of 500 Ellipticals to Support Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors in Illinois

Donations will be made across the state in partnership with Susan G. Komen Chicago and the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation
|
CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help keep fitness accessible this winter, Cubii (Fitness Cubed, Inc.), a creator of innovative fitness equipment and approachable wellness solutions, is partnering with The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation (UCCRF) to donate 500 of its compact seated ellipticals to breast cancer patients and survivors in the Chicagoland area and throughout Illinois.
Cubii’s products make it easy to get gentle exercise from the comfort of home – something that has become a necessity for many higher-risk individuals as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Midwest.
“Komen Chicago is so grateful to call Cubii a partner. Thanks to their generosity we are able to help support breast cancer patients during this extremely difficult time,” said Julie Jacobson, Director of Donor Partnerships. “With their in-kind donation, patients will be able to maintain their physical activity in a safe way at home.”
Cubii is working with Komen Chicago and the UCCRF to place its ellipticals with individuals as well as 11 clinics, medical centers, and community centers in the Chicago area. The Office of Community Engagement & Community Health Equities and Esperanza Health Centers are among those that received Cubii products.
“Cubii’s mission is to make movement simple, safe, and accessible for people of all capabilities,” said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii. “Over the past year, this mission has become more critical than ever, especially for those who have to undergo treatment during a pandemic and have limited options when it comes to exercising. We are proud to work with our partners in the Chicago community to make physical activity available to as many as possible.”
